‘Recognition long due’: What SS Rajamouli told his ‘peddanna’ MM Keeravaani on Padma Shri award

SS Rajamouli, the man behind some of the biggest blockbusters in India like RRR and Baahubali films, congratulated his ‘peddanna’ or big brother MM Keeravaani on his Padma Shri award. The filmmaker said that he, too like the music composer’s fans, thinks that the recognition was long due. Rajamouli shared a picture along with the post where he can be sitting with Keeravaani holding a violin.

“Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long over due. But, as you say the universe has a strange way of rewarding one's efforts. If I can talk back to universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu,” he said. It roughly translates to ‘let’s give a little gap, send the next only after we enjoy the first one completely’.

"MY PEDDANNA. MM KEERAVAANI. RECIPIENT OF PADMA SHRI AWARD. PROUD!!!" he further added.

Rajamouli’s post is in reference to the long list of accolades bestowed on the veteran music composer, including the prestigious Padma Shri. RRR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ that he had composed has been widely appreciated and loved by critics and fans alike. The song fetched a Golden Globe award as well as a Critics Choice award.

Naatu Naatu has also been nominated in the best song category for the Oscars 2023.

RRR leading man, Jr NTR also shared the same sentiment as Rajamouli and wished Keeravaani for the Padma Shri. “Congratulations Sir Ji @MMkeeravaani on being conferred with the Padma Shri! This was long overdue…,” he said.

Congratulations Sir Ji @MMkeeravaani on being conferred with the Padma Shri!



This was long overdue... — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2023

MM Keeravaani had also previously won a National Award in 1997 for music composition in Annamayya. He has also received countless Filmfare Awards and Andhra Pradesh’s Nandi awards.

The legendary music composer began his career as an assistant music director with Telugu composer K Chakravarthy and Malayali composer C Rajamani in 1987.

