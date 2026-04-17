Redditor says AI reduced his workload by 60%, netizens have a warning for him

What sounds like a dream productivity story has turned into a familiar corporate dilemma. A Reddit user says they automated a major office workflow using VBA code with help from AI but now they are unsure whether sharing the breakthrough with management is actually a smart move.

The employee claimed the process involved around 100 workers and that the new system could automate roughly three-fourths of the work, saving nearly 60% time for each employee. After extensive testing, the user said the tool works "errorless."

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But instead of celebration, the post centred around a more complicated question: Should innovation always be reported upward?

The user admitted being conflicted. On one hand, the automation could significantly benefit the company by cutting hours of repetitive work across teams. On the other, they feared the likely outcome would simply be more workload for employees with little personal reward.

"I'm thinking if I tell this to my manager then he will increase the workload on all of us. But again I most probably be just praised (no chances for promotion)," the post read.

That tension struck a nerve online, where many users argued that efficiency gains inside rigid workplaces often do not translate into recognition, bonuses or career growth.

Several commenters strongly advised the user to keep the tool private. One person wrote, "Do not reveal it. Keep it to yourself. Use the time you have saved to do something else."

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Another said, "If it was western management sure, but Indian managers will take credit and give more work."

A third user claimed to be in a similar position: "I had done same nearly a month back. Now I have to do max 1 hour of work. Don't tell anyone. I use this time to study and switch."

Some users suggested treating the automation as a business opportunity rather than an internal favour.

One commenter wrote, "Pose as a different organization… contact your firm and tell that you can save 4 hours a day per employee via a solution. Sell this to them. This will help you get much more than your salary or promotion."

The suggestion reflected a growing belief among professionals that skills with measurable value may be worth more outside current payroll structures than inside them.

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Others shared cautionary stories about companies rewarding efficiency with layoffs. One user wrote that their girlfriend worked at an MNC where a senior employee who had built systems and automated processes was eventually laid off after the company realised it could run the work more cheaply elsewhere.

Their blunt conclusion: "Short answer - NO."