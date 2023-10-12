RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani visits Badrinath Dham with Radhika Merchant, donates Rs 5 cr; check pics here

Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday reached the Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand to offer prayers at the Badrinarayan Temple. He was also accompanied his youngest son Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant during the visit. Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) vice president Kishore Pawar welcomed Ambani.

Watch pictures from Mukesh Ambani's temple visit here

Image courtesy: Kamal Nayan Silori

Image courtesy: Kamal Nayan Silori

Image courtesy: Kamal Nayan Silori

Image courtesy: Kamal Nayan Silori

Ambani also donated an amount of Rs 5 crore to the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). The Ambani family is known to be regulars at temples and holy shrines. Earlier this year, Ambani visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai alongwith his elder son Akash Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and grandson Prithvi Ambani.

In October last year, Ambani had visited Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham. Mukesh Ambani had performed puja at both the temples and donated Rs 5 crore to the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC). Ambani was accompanied by his youngest son Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant.

Earlier last year, Mukesh Ambani also visited Kerala's Guruvayur Temple and donated Rs 1.51 crore to the temple's 'annadanam' fund. He also donated around Rs 1.50 crore when he visited the famous Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

In September last year, Ambani visited the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara town. He reached Dabok airport in Udaipur in a chartered plane. From Dabok, he reached Nathdwara via road. Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant and RIL director Manoj Modi accompanied Mukesh Ambani this time.

