Reliance Jio's 2020 Happy New Year Offer: Check out recharge plan, data, price

Telecom major Reliance Jio's has announced a '2020 Happy New Year Offer' for its subscribers. Reliance Jio, under its New Year offer, is giving unlimited services for one year to its smartphone and JioPhone customers.
Jio's New Year offer for smartphone customers
Under its 2020 Happy New Year Offer, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited voice calls and SMS, 1.5GB data per day, and unlimited access Jio apps for 365 days at Rs 2,020.
Jio's New Year offer for JioPhone customers
Reliance Jio, under its '2020 Happy New Year Offer', is providing a new JioPhone along with unlimited voice calls, SMS, 1.5GB data per day, and unlimited access Jio apps for 365 days at Rs 2,020.
The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company had announced its new All-In-One plans earlier this month. This was in line with tariff hikes announced by other telcos in the country. These new plans came into effect from December 6.
New Reliance Jio "All-In-One" plans:
Also Read: Reliance Jio likely to enter mutual funds space, sell other financial products via JioMoney
Also Read: Businesses with Rs 50 crore annual revenue to be penalised for not providing RuPay, UPI
Also Read: Air India sale: IndiGo, Etihad show interest in bidding for national carrier
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today