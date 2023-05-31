It's a girl! Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani and wife Shloka welcome their second child

Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday as they embraced parenthood for the second time.

The news of Shloka Mehta being second-time pregnant broke out during the recent launch and opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai wherein Shloka flaunted her baby bump for the first time. Shloka and Akash have a son, Prithvi Akash Ambani, who was born in December 2020. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got married in March 2019 in an extravagant ceremony.

Heartiest congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ambani on the joyous arrival of their little princess! May this precious blessing bring immense happiness and love to your lives. pic.twitter.com/MXHdohoxqi — Dhanraj Nathwani (@DhanrajNathwani) May 31, 2023

Earlier this month, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, his son Akash, daughter-in-law Shloka and grandson Prithvi were photographed at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple.