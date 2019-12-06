Reliance Jio updated prices: Rs 444 plan now available for Rs 599, Rs 1,776 plan for Rs 2,199

Reliance Jio's new prepaid recharge plans have become applicable today. The new recharge plans cost more but provide up to 300 per cent additional benefits, as per the company's claims. The cheapest recharge in the telecom operator's All-in-One plans has been priced at Rs 129, whereas the costliest plan is offered at Rs 2,199. The new tariff rates have been categorised according to recharge validity -- 1-month, 2-month, 3-month, 12-month.

Jio has also bundled benefits such as daily high-speed data quota, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, and minutes for non-Jio voice calls. The new Jio plans also come with Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioNews, JuoCloud, JioSecurity and JioHealthClub. Moreover, Reliance Jio's all-new prepaid plans offer 100 free SMS per day.

The base plan offered in Jio's All-in-One prepaid plan, which costs Rs 199 includes 1.5GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 1,000 non-Jio voice calling minutes and a 28 days validity.

Jio's Rs 249 recharge, which is similar to its old Rs 222 plan, includes 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 1,000 non-Jio voice calling minutes with 28 days validity.

Customers, who are still looking for extra daily data can opt for the Rs 349 prepaid plan that offers 3GB daily data along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 1,000 non-Jio voice calling minutes for 28 days.

Additionally, for the higher validity period, Jio has the new Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan that comes with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 2,000 non-Jio voice calling minutes for 56 days.

The same portfolio with even higher data limit is available for Rs 444 and offers 2GB daily data along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 2,000 non-Jio voice calling for 56 days. In Jio's previous recharge portfolio, the same benefits were offered with Rs 333 recharge.

Jio's new All-in-One prepaid plans with 84 days validity are Rs 555 plan and Rs 599 plan. Both these prepaid recharge plans offer unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 3,000 non-Jio voice calling minutes. However, while the operator offers Rs 555 plan with 1.5GB daily data, the Rs 599 prepaid plan has 2GB data per day. Jio was offering the benefits of Rs 599 plan in its older plan of Rs 444.

For the customers looking for a long-term prepaid plan, the telecom giant's annual prepaid plan is offered at the price of Rs 2,199. This plan includes 12 months of validity, 1.5 GB of daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 12,000 FUP minutes to non-Jio voice calls. Jio was providing the same package for Rs 1,776 prepaid in its old plans.

Jio is also offering 3 new affordable prepaid plans at Rs 129, Rs 329 and Rs 1,299, respectively. The Rs 129 prepaid plan has 2GB data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 1,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calls for a validity period of 28 days.

Jio's Rs 329 prepaid plan comes with 6GB data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 3,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calling with 84 days validity. Lastly, the telecom provider's Rs 1,299 prepaid recharge offers 24GB data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 12,000 non-Jio voice calling for 365 days validity.

