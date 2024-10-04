'Rent Matunga ka hai ya London ka': Netizens react after Rs 45,000 rent for 1 BHK 'Chawl' in Mumbai goes viral

A recent apartment listing in Mumbai has left the internet in shock, with a 1 BHK chawl being advertised for a staggering Rs 45,000 per month. The exorbitant rent has sparked outrage and disbelief among netizens, highlighting the city's spiraling housing costs.

The chawl, located in a prime area of Mumbai, is a traditional type of tenement housing that is often associated with lower-income families. However, the listing's astronomical rent has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the unaffordability of housing in the city.

The 1BHK apartment in Matunga features a small living room, a compact bedroom, and a kitchen. It also has a small staircase leading to a loft for extra storage. The rent? Rs 45,000 per month.

purani chawl ko old school/old vibes bolkr 45k rent pr de rhe capitalism has commodified poverty to a next level 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aK5KjRu6OR — The J. (@thehadesofdead) October 2, 2024

An X user shared a screenshot of the apartment's video and mocked it for presenting a 'chawl' as a 1BHK. The caption read, "Purani chawl ko old school/old vibes bolkr 45k rent pr de rhe capitalism has commodified poverty to a next level. (Calling an old chawl 'old school/old vibes' and renting it out for 45k—capitalism has taken commodifying poverty to a new level.)"

Shared on Instagram, the video’s previous caption read, “Matunga East. Old vibe 1bhk on rent only 45k.”

The post quickly went viral, with many people sharing their reactions in the comments. One user wrote, "House rent – 5k, Teakwood aesthetics – 40k." "Rent Matunga ka hai ya London ka," said a user.

One user compared the flat to one in Andheri, another crowded Mumbai suburb, saying, "Matunga? You can get a 2BHK in Andheri for 45k." Another commented, "Chawl with a false ceiling."

"This looks worse than some government college hostels, to be honest," one person commented. Another added, "Mumbai never fails to disgust," while a third remarked, "My first apartment in the US was cheaper..."

Instagram users also questioned the high rent, with one asking, "Don't you feel ashamed asking for 45k?" Another joked, "The rent should be 1 crore," mocking the city's steep prices for simple housing.