‘Replaced me for being brown’: Entrepreneur, ex-Google techie, alleges racial bias behind CEO replacement 

Vidya Narayanan, a former Google employee and serial entrepreneur, has ignited a debate on social media after sharing a video detailing her exit from a company she co-founded and led for over a decade. In a candid Instagram post titled “From founding to getting replaced as a CEO: Extras,” Narayanan claimed she was removed from her CEO role solely because she is a “brown woman.”

Narayanan, who worked at Google between 2012 and 2014, went on to co-found three companies and served as CEO at two of them. In her video, she alleges that the board of one of her companies believed her race and gender would be a liability when courting top-tier investors.

She recalled specific incidents from that period that underscored the challenges she faced. One particularly stark example: a board member reportedly told her he would not support equal pay for her and a newly appointed co-CEO if the company ever moved toward that structure.

Despite being pushed out, Narayanan said she was offered a lesser role. “I was informed that I was lucky enough to keep my position,” she said, referring to the board’s decision to keep her on in a diminished capacity.

Her post quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of views and a flurry of comments, many of them supporting her and highlighting systemic bias in the tech and startup space.

One user wrote, “Probably they were counting on you never recounting what happened to you, but that's where they made a mistake. They messed with an articulate woman. Your storytelling is top notch. Love listening to you even though I have nothing to do with this world.”

Others were more pointed in their criticism of the board's alleged motivations. “It’s all about the optics for them because deep down they have always believed that the white man makes the difference! Thank you for sharing your story so beautifully and demonstrating authenticity,” one comment read.

Another added, “If the white man had the qualifications I don't think she would have a problem with it. Don't think he earned it by merit. The company just needed a white man label to sell. Hope they meet the investors’ benchmark they’re looking for. Please don’t do his work for him.”

Narayanan’s story has resonated with many who see it as part of a broader pattern where women of color in leadership face unique, often unspoken, hurdles in the startup ecosystem. Her decision to speak out has fueled conversations around bias, optics, and meritocracy in boardrooms—conversations that many believe are long overdue.