Hotels to reopen on June 8: Here's a complete list of new guidelines

The government on Thursday issued a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on preventive measures to contain coronavirus spread in hotels and hospitality sector units. As the phase-1 of Unlock India comes into effect on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a set of guidelines that need to be followed by the hospitality sector in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are new guidelines:

Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

Only asymptomatic staff and guests shall be allowed.

All staff and guests to be allowed entry only if using face cover or masks. The face cover or mask has to be worn at all times inside the hotel.

Adequate manpower shall be deployed by hotel management for ensuring social distancing norms.

Staff should additionally wear gloves and take other required precautionary measures.

All employees who are at higher risk, i.e., older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions.

Proper crowd management in the hotel as well as in outside premises like parking lots-duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured. Large gatherings or congregations continue to remain prohibited.

Valet parking, if available, shall be operational with operating staff wearing face covers or masks and gloves as appropriate. Proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc., of the vehicle, should be taken up.

Preferably separate entry and exits for guests, staff and goods or supplies shall be organised. Maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of six feet, when queuing up for entry and inside the hotel as far as feasible. Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

The number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms. The use of escalators with one person on alternate steps may be encouraged.

Details of the guest - travel history, medical condition, etc., along with ID and self-declaration form must be provided by the guest at the reception.

Posters or standees or AV media on preventive measures about coronavirus to be displayed prominently.

Hand sanitisers must be kept at the reception for guests to use.

Guests to sanitise hands before and after filling relevant forms including A&D register.

Hotels must adopt contactless processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet etc. for both check-in and check-out.

Luggage should be disinfected before sending the luggage to the rooms.

Guests who are at higher risk i.e. those who are older, pregnant or those who have underlying medical conditions are advised to take extra precautions.

Guests should be advised not to visit areas falling within the containment zone

Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods in the hotel shall be ensured. Proper queue management and disinfection shall be organised.

