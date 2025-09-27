'Reverse culture shock': NRIs hit hard in India after return from UK, Europe amid job uncertainty

For many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), the decision to return home after years abroad brings mixed emotions. While the thought of reuniting with family is comforting, the reality of adapting back to India often triggers reverse culture shock. From navigating a slower or chaotic system to coping with job market uncertainties and missing the comforts of life overseas, returnees frequently find themselves struggling to rebuild routines and rediscover a sense of belonging in their own homeland.

Advertisement

A Reddit post has struck a chord with many Indians who, after years of living abroad, find themselves struggling to adjust back to life in India.

The original post came from a young professional who recently returned from the UK after completing a four-year stay under the Graduate visa. “Ever since I came back, I feel like I don’t want to live in India,” the user wrote, describing feelings of restlessness, loneliness, and uncertainty about the future. With the job market appearing bleak and visa routes abroad narrowing, the individual admitted to feeling “confused and helpless,” further intensified by missing a close friend who had been a constant companion overseas.

The candid account of reverse culture shock — where returning migrants struggle to readjust to their home country after extended periods abroad — quickly drew responses from others facing similar situations.

Advertisement

One user offered practical advice, suggesting a shift in mindset: “Think of your time abroad as an investment in education and personal growth, not just a path to immigration. Focus on building your career here first — that will give you direction. And if your bond with your friend means that much, be honest about it. Life is too short to live with regrets.”

Others empathised by sharing their own struggles. “I also moved back after six years in Europe. I am missing everything — clean air, water, open spaces and what not,” another commenter wrote.

A third echoed the sentiment of loss but suggested coping strategies: “I moved back from the UK a year ago. Quality of life here is not the same, but what helped was trying to recreate a similar lifestyle in India — moving to a metro, finding new friends, and pursuing hobbies. It doesn’t match completely, but it helps. Meanwhile, save money, gain experience, and once the time is right, you can move abroad again.”

Advertisement

The discussion highlights a growing reality for many young Indians. With tightening immigration policies in the UK, Canada, and parts of Europe, the dream of settling abroad is becoming increasingly difficult. For returnees, this creates a double bind: nostalgia for the life left behind and frustration with challenges at home.

While some advise patience and resilience, others emphasise financial planning and timing before making another move overseas. But what remains common across these accounts is the emotional struggle of leaving behind a life once built abroad, and the daunting task of rebuilding one in India.