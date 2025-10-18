'Rich get richer': Robert Kiyosaki warns boomers will be ‘wiped out’ as gold, Bitcoin soar

Robert Kiyosaki has slammed the U.S. monetary system, warning that gold, silver, and Bitcoin are surging not from strength, but as warnings of systemic failure—and he believes America's baby boomers are about to pay the price.

“The rich get richer,” Kiyosaki wrote on X, “but inflation makes life harder on the poor and middle class.” While celebrating rising asset prices, he warned that fiat money—“fake money”—is eroding the financial foundations of ordinary Americans. He urged the public to save in “real money” like gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

His remarks follow a dramatic October rally in gold, now trading at $4,250 an ounce globally and ₹13,277 per 10g in India—up 56% year-over-year. Silver saw a rally followed by a correction, while Bitcoin dropped from $121,000 to near $108,000 mid-month amid market turmoil and ETF outflows.

But Kiyosaki’s criticism goes deeper than market analysis. In a recent podcast appearance, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author said homelessness in America is rooted in monetary policy—specifically, the Federal Reserve. “The reason we have homelessness today is because we have a Federal Reserve bank — it’s a criminal organization,” he said on The Iced Coffee Hour. “People can’t afford homes.”

Holding up U.S. dollar bills, he added: “When you print fake money, you make life harder on people.”

THE RICH get RICHER: while I am personally happy gold, silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum are going up…. My concern is the price of life…. AKA…inflation….makes life harder on the poor and middle class.



Please do your best to not be a victim of a broken and corrupt monetary system.… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 17, 2025

Born in 1947, Kiyosaki says his fellow baby boomers will be hit hardest. “We’re going to get wiped out via inflation,” he warned. “Your mommy and daddy may be on the street because inflation is going to wipe out their Social Security.”

He argues inflation benefits asset holders while crushing those reliant on wages or fixed incomes. “You feel, oh, the price of my house went up. But the average person sees the price of eggs and yogurt go up — and inflation wipes them out.”