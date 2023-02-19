Rihanna faces backlash over her $1 million ring at Superbowl performance; know why

Pop megastar Rihanna has been receiving a good deal of criticism for her performance during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. However, it was not due to her performance, but because of a ring that she wore during her performance -- a Burmese ruby ring worth $1 million.

The activist group “Justice for Myanmar” called out the pop star in a Twitter thread. The group argued that “Myanmar gems fund junta atrocities” and urged Rihanna to call on a ban for the trade of precious stones from Myanmar.

.@rihanna shld stand with the ppl of #Myanmar & support a gems ban, after wearing a $1 million Burmese ruby ring at #SuperBowl



The ring is from NYC's Bayco Jewels, which has at least 9 items on their site featuring Myanmar gems



Myanmar gems fund junta atrocities. Ban the trade! pic.twitter.com/eKaF5dxMmR — Justice For Myanmar (@JusticeMyanmar) February 14, 2023

According to Bayco, the ring Rihanna was wearing features “a rare natural, unheated 19.47-carat sugarloaf cabochon Burma Ruby”.

To give a perspective, Myanmar has been caught up in a turmoil ever since the military overthrew the civilian government in February 2021.

Myanmar is one of the top sources of precious stones in the world and is particularly well known for the quality of its rubies. However, it is also a key source of revenue for the junta government.

Therefore, the pop star's ring has led to an outcry from those opposed to Myanmar’s military junta.

Ruby mining helps fund #Myanmar junta’s campaign of terror against the people, said the activist group.

"@rihanna's fellow artists in Myanmar have not been spared. Former politician & hip hop singer Phyo Zeyar Thaw was summarily executed by the military junta alongside 3 others," it added.

Despite the bloodshed caused by the #Myanmar military’s coup attempt and the role of gems in supporting junta #WarCrimes and #CrimesAgainstHumanity, international retailers continue to sell jewellery with gems sourced from Myanmar, the thread continued.

It urged Rihanna to stand with the people of Myanmar and call for a ban on Myanmar gems.

Earlier in February 2021, Rihanna had also posted a tweet in support for Myanmar. Reacting to the situation in the country, she said "my prayers are with you #myanmar!"

