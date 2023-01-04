Rishabh Pant health update: Cricketer to be shifted to Mumbai for further treatment

India batsman-wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who met with a horrible car accident last week, will be shifted to Mumbai for further treatment. The development was confirmed by Shyam Sharma, Director, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) to ANI. As per the report, the cricketer will be shifted to Mumbai today.

Pant was undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun following a car accident on December 30. The accident took place at around 5.15 am on Friday, after Pant's Mercedes hit a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Earlier this week, the cricketer also met the people who rescued him after the terrible car accident. Rajat and Nishu, the first two who came to Pant's rescue, went to meet Rishabh Pant at the hospital on Monday, January 2 for the first time since the accident. Rajat and Nishu had dragged Pant out of the car.

Pant was alone in the car at the time of the accident. According to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, Pant's car collided with a divider after which his car burnt down.

Post the accident, Pant was taken to Saksham Hospital on Delhi Road and was later shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

On Sunday, the cricketer was shifted from the ICU to the private ward of the Max Hospital following improvement in his condition.

He was shifted to the private ward on Sunday evening as his condition improved but the pain in his leg persists, sources told PTI.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who met Pant at the hospital on Sunday, had said quoting the cricketer that he had lost control over his car while trying to avoid a pothole and something black on the road.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said earlier that Pant got two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Pant, who had a patchy T20 World Cup in November and New Zealand tour in November was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3.

