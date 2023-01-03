Rishabh Pant meets his rescuers in hospital after near-fatal car accident

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met the people who rescued him after a terrible car accident in Dehradun on December 30. Pant's car rammed into the divider on his way to Roorkee. He was trying to avoid a pothole. As the doors jammed, he had to be dragged out of the car before it caught fire and burst into flames.

Rajat and Nishu, the first two who came to Rishabh's rescue, went to meet Rishabh Pant at the hospital on Monday, January 2 for the first time since the accident. Rajat and Nishu had dragged Pant out of the car.

Later on, when bus driver Sushil Kumar arrived, they arranged for the ambulance and called the police. Pant met the duo from the hospital where he is being treated, for the first time since his accident.

Interviews revealed that they did not know who Pant was at the moment and were later told about the Indian cricketer.

Yesterday, Pant was shifted from the ICU to the private ward of the Max Hospital following improvement in his condition after a near-fatal car accident.

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma also had met the cricketer on Saturday.

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor also went to meet the injured cricketer. Kher and Kapoor also met Pant's mother and relatives. "We came to know that Rishabh Pant is in the hospital, so I and Anil, as common citizens, came to see him. We met his mother and he is much better, his spirits are very high and the blessings of the whole of India are with him, so he will get well soon," Anupam Kher told ANI.



