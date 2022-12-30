‘Rishabh Pant’s condition is stable,’ says Dehradun hospital; here’s a list of his injuries after car accident

Cricketer Rishabh Pant, who survived a freak car accident on Friday morning, is being watched over and is in stable condition, according to a statement released by Dehradun's Max Hospital. Pant suffered severe injuries in the collision, including two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee. Fortunately, he is not in immediate danger and is still being closely monitored by the doctors, added the hospital.



"Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics and plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released once he's examined. Thereafter, we'll take the next steps," Dr Ashish Yagnik of Dehradun's Max Hospital said.



BCCI also confirmed that Rishabh Pant is stable and undergoing scans currently. The board is ready to give all support to help Pant.



"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment." Jay Shah said in a statement.

Wishing you a very speedy recovery @RishabhPant17. My prayers are with you. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2022

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

Get well soon @RishabhPant17. Praying for your recovery. 🙏🏻 December 30, 2022

Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022





Pant was travelling alone in his car to Uttarakhand to surprise his family when he fell asleep while on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and crashed into a divider at Mohammedpur Jat, close to Roorkee. Later, the police said that Pant's car caught fire, but the Indian cricketer was able to escape after shattering the windscreen. Pant was rushed to Roorkee's Civil Hospital before being transferred to Max, Dehradun, about 30 minutes away.



"The incident took place between 5:30 and 6 AM. Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident in which he sustained some injuries. He was taken to Saksham Hospital where a team of doctors looked after him. He was then referred to Dehradun's Max Hospital for better treatment," a police statement read.



Despite the fact that he has no fractures or other serious wounds that would put him in danger, it is safe to assume that he will miss at least a year of cricket. This means that Pant will almost certainly miss the 2023 T20 World Cup in India as well as the IPL 2023.

