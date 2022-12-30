Rishabh Pant accident latest updates: Car burns to ashes in horrific accident near Roorkee; cricketer suffers major injury

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant got injured on Friday morning after his car met with an accident in Roorkee. Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told India Today that the cricketer's car reportedly crashed into a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee at 5:15 am in the morning. Pant's car collided with the railing and caught fire. After this, his car burnt down and Pant came out by breaking the windscreen of the car, according to the Uttarakhand top cop. He added that Pant is likely to have fractured his leg. Pant has been hospitalised in Roorkee. According to doctors, Pant has suffered injuries on his forehead and leg. The car was returning from Delhi to Uttarakhand. The cricketer, also known as Spidey among his fans, has now been referred to Max Dehradun.

09:50 am: Rishabh Pant accident reactions: Commentator Harsha Bhogle, former India batsman Virender Sehwag pray for Pant's accident

Thinking about Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is fine and recovers soon. December 30, 2022 Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2022

09:40 am: Rishabh Pant out of danger, VVS Lakshman says

Former cricketer VVS Lakshman tweeted, "Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing Rishabh Pant a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ."