'Rishi Sunak is a very good family man,' says Infosys' NR Narayana Murthy about son-in-law

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy on Tuesday spoke about the Karnataka assembly polls and UK PM Rishi Sunak, who also happens to be his son-in-law. Sunak is married to Murthy's daughter Akshata Murty.

While speaking to India Today, Murthy said that his son-in-law is hard working, intelligent, and a very good family man.

On being asked about what is the one thing that the world doesn’t know about Rishi Sunak, Murthy said, “He used to be the head boy of his college and he did very well in the PPA at Oxford.”

While mentioning Sunak's favourite food, he said, “I would serve him with authentic South-Karnataka food.”

Murthy also pointed out that Sunak is an ardent cricket fan and he loves playing the sport. On his knowledge about cricket, he said, “Sunak has immense knowledge in cricket and I also love watching the sport.”

Ahead of Karnataka polls, Murthy spoke at length about the politicians of his state. He also said that Bengaluru as a city has tremendous potential for growth and can create millions of jobs. “Politicians and bureaucrats are in a position to create several jobs in the city and all of us have to come together and make this city a better place to live in. Politicians should solve the problem of poverty in the state and India.”

Meanwhile, Sudha Murty, UK PM Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law recently said that her daughter Akshata Murty was behind her husband’s success and made him the Prime Minister. In a viral video, Murty was seen talking about her son-in-law and the role her daughter played in his political career in the UK.

"I made my husband a businessman. My daughter made her husband the Prime Minister of the UK. The reason is the glory of the wife. See how a wife can change a husband. But I could not change my husband. So, I made my husband a businessman, and my daughter made her husband a Prime Minister.”

