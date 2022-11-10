RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav likely to undergo kidney transplantation in Singapore, daughter Rohini to donate one of her kidneys

Rohini Aacharya, the daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, the supremo of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has decided to donate one of her kidneys to her father who has been suffering from kidney ailments for several years now. Doctors in Singapore had advised Yadav to undergo a kidney transplant when he last visited Singapore in October. It was after this, that Aacharya offered to donate one of her kidneys to her father.

Earlier Yadav was not in favour of his daughter donating her kidney to him, but after a lot of pressure from her end he has decided to take the favour. He will be visiting Singapore between November 20-24 during which the RJD chief is most likely to undergo the kidney transplant operation.

Based in Singapore, Rohini, Lalu's second daughter, was extremely worried about her father's health condition. It was her who made Yadav's visit to Singapore happen so he can be consulted with a team of doctors who eventually advised kidney transplantation.

Lalu Yadav has been undergoing treatment for his kidney problems for several years now at Delhi's AIIMS. Doctors at AIIMS did not advise him to get kidney transplantation but during his recent visit, Singapore doctors advised him to get a transplant.

Even though Rohini resides outside India, she keeps a close watch on Bihar's political scenario. She is very active on social platform, and is vocal and upfront about her political opinion on social media.

Earlier this year, the RJD supremo was in custody following his conviction and sentencing by a CBI court in February in a fodder scam case involving embezzlement of over Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury. On February 21 he was sentenced to five years imprisonment and fined Rs 60 lakh in the fodder scam case. Prasad had held the finance portfolio of undivided Bihar, of which he was the chief minister, during the period of the scam. He had allegedly received kickbacks through the animal husbandry department.

(With inputs from Rohit Kumar Singh, IndiaToday)

Also read: Bypolls results 2022: BJP bags 4 of 7 seats; RJD retains Mokama, TRS wins Munugode - List of winners

Also read: Watch: Raju Srivastava making Lalu Prasad Yadav chuckle with mimicry will leave you in splits