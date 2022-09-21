Watch: Raju Srivastava making Lalu Prasad Yadav chuckle with mimicry will leave you in splits

Comedian Raju Srivastava once cracked the choicest jokes in an event about Lalu Prasad Yadav, and former US President Barack Obama. The jokes, told in the popular Raju Srivastava fashion, mimics Yadav and Obama having a fictitious conversation. The highlight about the stand-up is that Lalu Prasad Yadav can be seen sitting among the audience, chuckling at the comedian’s jokes.

Clip of the stand-up act that has now making the rounds on social media after the comedian’s death shows Raju Srivastava mimicking Obama and asking Yadav in his American accent if he can swim. Yadav, in his Bihari twang, responds that he can’t. A surprised Obama comments that even dogs can swim, so how can he not. Then Yadav asks the ex-President if he can swim, to which Obama answers in the affirmative. “Then what is the difference between you and a dog,” says Yadav.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who can be seen enjoying the show, does a facepalm as he hears the punchline of the joke.

A Twitter user shared the clip that gathered a lot of comments from other users. Netizens offered their condolences at the passing of the popular comedian on Wednesday morning.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah mourned the death of the comedian and praised his observational comedy.

After a prolonged hospitalisation following a heart attack, Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday at the age of 58. The comedian had shot to fame from The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, and had quickly become a beloved comedian.

Also read: Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at 58; Twitter bereaved at Gajodhar Bhaiya's death

Also read: Raju Srivastava dies at 58: Nitin Gadkari, netizens unite to pay last respects to ‘entertainer par excellence’

