Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya to miss Asian Games 2023, BCCI says will send second team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday said that no ICC World Cup-bound cricketers will be considered for selection in the men's team for Asian Games 2023.

The cricket governing body has said it will send a second team of men as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is scheduled to start on October 5.

This means that India's top batting order, captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, star batter Virat Kohli, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, keeper-batter KL Rahul, and pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, will not participate in the Asian Games, which is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, Chinna in September-October.

A full-strength India Women’s Cricket Team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be in Hangzhou Asiad.

"Considering the overlap of schedule of the Asian Games with ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, BCCI will select from the players not participating in the World Cup to play in the Asian Games," BCCI said in a release.

Earlier, BCCI made a historic announcement of India's men's and women's cricket teams' participation in the Asian Games 2023. The Asian Games is set to begin on September 23 and will go on till October 8. The ICC World Cup will take place in India from October 5. India play their first match against Australia on October 8.

Played in the T20 format, Asian Games Cricket has been accorded international status by the apex cricketing body, the International Council of Cricket (ICC).

"BCCI will send both men’s and women’s teams to the Asian Games scheduled to be held in September 2023 at Hangzhou, China. However, considering the overlap of schedule of the Asian Games with ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, BCCI will select from the players not participating in the World Cup to play in the Asian Games," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said after the 19th Apex Council meeting on Friday.

BCCI said that fielding a squad in the Asian Games will be difficult given the busy international calendar.

“Through effective planning, communication and coordination, the BCCI aims to navigate those challenges successfully and contribute to the national cause by fielding a team in both men’s and women’s categories in line with the Government of India’s directions,” the BCCI noted.

World Cup stadiums

The BCCI said that it will take up the upgradation of cricket stadiums across the country in two phases, with the first phase dealing with all venues announced for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be held in the country in its entirety for the first time ever.

BCCI said: "The first phase will deal with the upgradation of the venues of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, work for which shall be completed before the commencement of the World Cup, while the second phase will involve upgradation of the rest of the venues."

The World Cup venues are Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will join Hyderabad in hosting the practice games.

Ten teams will feature in this biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots will be taken by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe.

The event will feature 48 matches to be played across 46 days. The opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, featuring defending champions England and runner-up New Zealand, is set to commence on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India's World Cup campaign will begin with a match against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

India and Pakistan will square off at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

