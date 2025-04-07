scorecardresearch
COMPANIES

NEWS

‘Roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet’: Thyrocare founder Velumani's emotional reunion honours mothers

Tamil Nadu, which recently recorded a 14.02% growth in nominal GDP — the highest among all Indian states — owes much of its progress to the long-term prioritisation of education, the author suggested

The photo A Velumani shared on X The photo A Velumani shared on X

In a deeply moving post,  Thyrocare founder A Velumani shared a personal story that pays tribute not only to his own mother but to a generation of women who prioritised education in an era and environment where few others did. The reunion — after 40 years — with his mother’s friend, a fellow “warrior” in the fight for education, has struck a chord online.

Hailing from Appanaickenpatti Pudur near Coimbatore, both women raised their families through the 1960s and beyond, ensuring their children graduated from Madras University — no small feat at the time. “While the majority of other mothers in that village did not give priority for education, these two ‘warriors’ stood out with stamina, patience, focus, frugality and discipline,” the author wrote.

Recalling the emotional reunion, he described walking into her house unannounced. For 15 seconds, she didn’t recognise him, he says. Then, with tears in her eyes, she hugged him. “She talked 75 minutes only about my mother,” he said, deeply touched by her memory and affection. At 80, her mind remains sharp, filled with stories and nostalgia from their shared past.

What stood out most was her humility. “Your mother had no resources. But I had low resources. She was my inspiration,” she told him, crying. Now living independently, she said she enjoys the solitude, with her children — all successful — visiting her on weekends.

The post also connected this personal story to a broader trend. Tamil Nadu, which recently recorded a 14.02% growth in nominal GDP — the highest among all Indian states — owes much of its progress to the long-term prioritisation of education, the author suggested.

“It is not overnight magic,” he said. “It is possible only because our CMs and mothers gave priority to education for the last 60 years.”

He closed the thread with a poignant quote: “The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet.”

Published on: Apr 07, 2025, 2:55 PM IST
