scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
'Do not celebrate too early....': Thyrocare founder warns jobseekers amid layoffs at Amazon

Feedback

'Do not celebrate too early....': Thyrocare founder warns jobseekers amid layoffs at Amazon

His remarks quickly gained traction, triggering widespread discussion online about job security and long-term career planning. Several users echoed the sentiment, pointing out the need for adaptability in a volatile job market.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amazon is reportedly planning to cut 14,000 managerial positions by early 2025 as part of its efforts to cut costs and improve efficiency Amazon is reportedly planning to cut 14,000 managerial positions by early 2025 as part of its efforts to cut costs and improve efficiency

Thyrocare founder Dr A Velumani has weighed in on the emotional toll of mass layoffs, following reports that Amazon plans to cut 14,000 jobs to save $3.5 billion annually. In a post on X, Velumani reflected on how early career wins at big tech firms often lead to disappointment when job cuts strike unexpectedly.

Related Articles

“Imagine how many might have celebrated for getting a campus placement with such brands. Now how many might feel depressed! It is not 10 or 20. 100 or 200. 1000 or 2000. 14000. Do not celebrate too early. Career or business – It's Marathon Race,” Dr A Velumani posted on X.

His remarks quickly gained traction, triggering widespread discussion online about job security and long-term career planning. Several users echoed the sentiment, pointing out the need for adaptability in a volatile job market.

“Job security is a myth. Skills, adaptability, and financial planning matter more than titles,” one user wrote. Another added, “Reminds me of the funda that never get too comfortable too soon. Whether career or business, it's a marathon, not a sprint. Stay adaptable, keep growing.”

A third commented, “In other way, don't give-up early, it's a marathon race. Situations may change anytime.”

Other users took a broader view of professional growth. “A job is a sprint, but wealth-building is a marathon. Markets, careers, and businesses have cycles—ups and downs are inevitable. Invest like you build a career—steady, patient, and focused on the long run,” one user noted.

There were also reflections on the realities of the corporate world. “Everything has a shelf life like a product. Human beings needs to evolve from being commodity to VA product. Orgs have to save their ass when times are bad. Learn this at young age,” said one response.

Referencing Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, another user remarked, “As Kalam sir said no need to be loyal to the company, be loyal to your work.”

Published on: Mar 21, 2025, 9:11 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement