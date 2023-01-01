Royal Enfield Bullet 350cc cost just Rs 18,700 in 1986; Bill goes viral

Bullet lovers from all over the country have been buying Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Bullets for quite some time now. Given that it has been produced for the longest period of time by the company, owning one is legendary. Although the Royal Enfield Classic 350 underwent some minor technical changes over the years, the designers made an effort to preserve the bike's appearance and feel.



The All New Classic 350 is priced at Rs 2.2 lakhs, according to their official website (ex-showroom). But were you aware of the fact that this bike used to cost Rs18,700? Although it might seem strange,people are amazed to see the bike’s price from January 23, 1986. A vintage bike enthusiast posted it on Instagram where it showed that the bullet's invoice of Rs 18,700 is 36 years old and was issued by a dealer named Sandeep Auto Company in Bokaro, Jharkhand.





The bullet mentioned in the bill at that time was simply called the Enfield Bullet. The Indian army primarily used this dependable motorcycle to patrol border regions.



The Instagram post garnered huge likes and comments.



"I have an 1984 February model priced at ₹ 16100. Still my companion for more than 38 years," a user wrote. A second person added, "Now a times RE doesn't give even 250 ₹ discount."



"We had bought a Bullet from Ali Bhai Premji the dealer in Mumbai (then Bombay) Grant road Opposite Minerva cinema in the year 1980 for the handsome amount of ₹ 10500/- YES TEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED!!! " said another user.



"Golden Days," added a user.