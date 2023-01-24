RRR's Naatu Naatu creates history, nominated for Best Original Song

RRR's Naatu Naatu has created yet another history as it has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Academy Awards. Today, January 24, the nominations were announced. The song's big win comes just weeks after it received a Golden Globe nomination. MM Keeravaani composed Naatu Naatu, which takes place at a critical point in RRR. Jr NTR and Ram Charan star in it. Its energetic beats have made it a global phenomenon.

The upbeat dance number has been nominated for an Oscar in 2023 in the Best Original Song category. Applause (Tell It Like a Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Panther Wakanda Forever), This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once) are the other contenders in this category.

RRR is a period drama starring Jr NTR as tribal leader Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan as revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. Set in pre-independence India, the fictional saga explores their friendship and highlights their struggle against oppression. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, and Ray Stevenson star. It was released in theatres on March 25, 2022, and grossed nearly Rs 1,200 crore globally.



