‘Rs 2 crore mujhse le leta bhai’: Twitter user teases Zomato CEO after firm posts first-ever net profit; see his response

Food and grocery delivery platform Zomato on Thursday turned profitable for the first time ever in the first quarter of FY24. The firm reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 2 crore for the quarter ending June 2023, compared to a loss of Rs 186 crore in the year-ago period.

The foodtech platform was all over social media after the announcement was made. While many people took the opportunity to congratulate Zomato, some even shared jokes and memes, all of which were taken positively by the company's CEO and founder Deepinder Goyal.

In one such instance, a Twitter user named Veerendra Hegde wrote in a tweet addressed to Goyal: “On lighter note: 2 crore mujse le leta bhai, etna ghar ghar jaake khana deliver karne ki kya zaroorat thi (On a lighter note: You could have borrowed Rs 2 crore from me. What was the need to go from house to house delivering orders?)."

The CEO, on seeing the humour in the tweet, responded, “Tweet of the day. ROFL!”

Tweet of the day. ROFL! https://t.co/LPJJ86YEyq — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 3, 2023

Meanwhile, several other people congratulated him for achieving profitability. Paytm founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, congratulated the team for the milestone and appreciated them for their "incredible efforts".

Union Minister of State for Electronic and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, called Zomato a bright beacon for all investors and startups.

"Congratulations! This is a bright beacon to all investors n startups that a path to profitability can & must be the outcome that all Indian Tech startups work to achieving," he wrote.

To this, Goyal responded, "Thank you so so much sir. Means a lot coming from you. We are proud to continue building Zomato in the service of our nation. We aim to make profit to build better services, not build services to make profit."

