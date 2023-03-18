Rs 20 lakh per person! Why Team RRR, barring Keeravani and Chandrabose, had to pay hefty price to attend Oscars 2023

It is no secret that SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' has become a global success. The film recently created history after its song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards 2023.

While the film continues to be lauded globally, a new report has claimed that filmmaker Rajamouli and his team were not given free tickets to attend the Academy Awards 2023.

Only Naatu Naatu composer and lyricist, MM Keeravani and Chandrabose, along with their respective wives were given free entry to the Oscars, as per a report by Economic Times.

Therefore, SS Rajamouli purchased tickets for himself and for the other team members, the report said. This ticket was worth $25,000 per person which is close to Rs 20.6 lakh.

SS Rajamouli was joined by his wife Rama Rajamouli, son Karthikeya and daughter-in-law. The film’s lead actors, Ram Charan and NTR Jr also attended the show with their respective wives.

The whole cast was present at the Academy Awards to witness the historic win of the foot-tapping mass anthem 'Naatu Naatu'.

Composed by MM Keeravaani, the song has been penned by lyricist Chandrabose and has been sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

The song was performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The performance received a standing ovation from all the celebrities present. Other songs nominated in the Best Original Song category were ‘Applause’ (Tell It like a Woman), ‘Hold My Hand’ (Top Gun: Maverick), ‘Lift Me Up’ (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and ‘This Is A Life’ (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Apart from Naatu Naatu, India's The Elephant Whisperers won the award for Best Documentary Short Film at the Oscars 2023.

Team RRR congratulated the team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' in a tweet. The tweet from the movie's official account read, "Congratulations to the entire team of The Elephant Whisperers on winning an Oscar for the best documentary short!! (sic)." The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga also posted a selfie with the RRR star Jr NTR.

