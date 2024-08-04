'Rs 25 lakh per annum salary in today's age is nothing': Investor's comment on salaries sparks outrage among netizens

Investor Sourav Dutta recently stirred controversy by stating that a Rs 25 lakhs per annum salary is "nothing" nowadays. He commented while discussing current tech salaries and questioning if they distort the market.

''25 LPA salary in today's age is nothing. Even a software engineer gets more than this. Are tech salaries distorting the market?'', Dutta wrote on X.

25 LPA salary in today's age is nothing.



Even a 3-5 year experience software engineer gets more than this.



Are tech salaries distorting the market? — Sourav Dutta (@Dutta_Souravd) August 2, 2024

His tweet comes amid widespread online discussions about stagnant salaries in the IT industry.

Dutta's comment has sparked a much-needed conversation about the responsibilities of the wealthy towards society. Many believe that those at the top have a moral obligation to address the inequalities and contribute to the upliftment of the less fortunate.

His comment was met with disbelief and anger from a cross-section of society, with many pointing out that for most Indians, Rs 25 lakh is a significant sum and a target to aspire to.

Critics argue that Dutta's statement reflects a disturbing disconnect between the ultra-wealthy and the rest of the population. While the tech industry has witnessed salary hikes, the average Indian still grapples with rising living costs and economic uncertainties. To dismiss such a substantial income as insignificant is seen as insensitive and tone-deaf.

One user wrote, ''Who are 3-5 year techies ? I know many IT guys/girls , they earn 20-25 LPA after 10 years of experience. May be few startups offer such a high package to new guys but not big tech.''

Dutta responded, stating that salaries have risen and Rs 30 LPA is now common for five years of experience.

Another commented, ''It's not common; only some guys have this offer, those are switching frequently.'' A third added, ''Since COVID, salaries have inflated, and you see the mass layoffs and restructuring because cos have realized the situation post-COVID, and then people are falling into the reality.''

''It is very uncommon. What stats do you have to support your claim?'', a fourth asked.

This isn't the first time Mr. Dutta has faced backlash for his comments. In June, he stirred controversy by sharing a table classifying wealth based on net worth. He claimed that those with Rs 10 lakh in liquid net worth are "poor," while individuals with Rs 50 lakh are "lower middle class." According to him, having Rs 1 crore in liquid net worth makes someone "rich," and a high net worth individual (HNI) has liquid assets worth Rs 10 crore or more.