Rs 40,000 crore heir is now a monk: The incredible story of Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan’s son

An heir to a $5 billion fortune traded his private jets for monastic robes. Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, son of Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, made the unthinkable choice to renounce a life of luxury and dedicate himself to spiritual service.

Krishnan, often called "AK," is Malaysia’s third-richest man, with a net worth exceeding Rs 40,000 crore (over $5 billion), according to the South China Morning Post.

His sprawling business empire spans telecommunications, media, oil, gas, and real estate. He was once the owner of Aircel, which famously sponsored IPL cricket team Chennai Super Kings.

Yet, Siripanyo turned away from this world. At 18, during a visit to his Thai mother’s family, he ordained as a Buddhist monk—a move he initially saw as temporary. However, the experience transformed him, leading to a lifelong commitment to monastic life. Today, he is the abbot of the Dtao Dum Monastery, a secluded sanctuary on the Thailand-Myanmar border.

Siripanyo’s lineage is as fascinating as his choice. While his father built a global business empire, his mother, Momwajarongse Suprinda Chakraban, is linked to the Thai royal family. This connection ties him not only to immense wealth but also to nobility.

Raised in London with his two sisters, Siripanyo had a cosmopolitan upbringing that shaped his open, multicultural perspective. Fluent in eight languages, including English, Tamil, and Thai, he embodies a blend of tradition and modernity.

Despite his dedication to spiritual life, Siripanyo occasionally revisits the world of his origins.

In keeping with Buddhism’s emphasis on familial love, he maintains a relationship with his father. These connections sometimes bring him back into opulence, such as flying on private jets to meet Krishnan in Italy or attending retreats funded by the billionaire patriarch.

Siripanyo’s life is a study in contrasts: a monk with royal lineage and billionaire ties, yet devoted to simplicity.

