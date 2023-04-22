'Rs 58 lakh per annum salary but not happy with life': 24-year-old Amazon techie's lament goes viral

A 24-year-old man, who claims to be working as a software engineer at Amazon in Bengaluru, has left internet divided after sharing his "inner turmoil" on a social media platform. The post appeared earlier this week on Grapevine, an anonymous forum for workplace conversations, and has been a topic of discussion on social media ever since.

In his post titled "feeling saturated in life", a user claimed that he is a 24-year-old engineer and is lonely in life. The user also went on to add that his Rs 58 lakhs per annum salary also does not make him any happy.

He claimed in his post: "I work as a software engineer at Amazon. Am always overwhelmed and lonely in my life. I don't have a girlfriend to spend time with, and all of my other buddies are preoccupied with their lives. Even my work life is monotonous because I have been with the same company since the beginning of my career and do similar things every day, and I no longer look forward to fresh challenges and growth opportunities at work."

The post has garnered a lot of attention, and many people have shared their views on social media. Some suggested that the software engineering field has become tedious and that Rs 58 lakh per annum is unnecessarily high for a software engineer.

Agreed that money is a lot for a happy life but it cannot be everything. — Rakesh (@RakeshTheLuck) April 21, 2023

Others pointed out that while money can provide satisfaction, emotional connections are necessary to find happiness. They also advised the engineer to engage in activities and experiences to use his spare time wisely, meet new people, and potentially find a girlfriend.

Everyone has problems. — Narayani Gurunathan (@Narayani07) April 19, 2023

However, one individual suggested that the engineer should take a pay cut to make life more interesting.

They should take a paycut. Life will be a gazillion times more interesting. — Bharath (@BharathThampi) April 19, 2023

