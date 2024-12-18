'Rs 8 lakh investment, return Rs 0': YouTuber announces exit from content creation, deletes 250 videos

YouTuber Nalini Unagar has made the difficult decision to quit content creation after investing over Rs 8 lakh in her cooking channel, Nalini's Kitchen Recipe, over the past three years. The announcement comes as she revealed that her efforts have not yielded any income from YouTube.

In a series of posts on X, Nalini detailed her journey and the challenges she faced, stating that she is now selling her kitchen accessories and studio equipment. “I failed in my YouTube career, so I’m selling all my kitchen accessories and studio equipment. If anyone is interested in buying, please let me know,” she wrote.

In a follow-up post, Nalini shared the financial toll of her venture, confessing, “I have invested approximately Rs 8 lakhs in my YouTube channel for building a kitchen, buying studio equipment, and promotions. The return? Rs 0.”

I’m overwhelmed by your suggestion not to quit YouTube.



Let me remind you—I dedicated 3 years to YouTube, creating over 250 videos. However, I didn’t get the response I had hoped for, so I’ve finally decided to stop making videos and have deleted all my content from the… — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) December 18, 2024

Her candid posts resonated with many users, sparking a viral discussion about the difficulties of succeeding in the online content space. Despite receiving encouragement from fans urging her to continue, Nalini explained her reasons for stepping away. “I dedicated 3 years to YouTube, creating over 250 videos. However, I didn’t get the response I had hoped for, so I’ve finally decided to stop making videos and have deleted all my content from the platform,” she stated.

Nalini emphasised the unpredictability of online platforms, noting, “Your 'shop' can shut down before you even wake up the next day.”

The news has prompted a mix of sympathy and advice from her followers. One user commented, “I can imagine that’s very disheartening. Best wishes for whatever is next. It’s completely fine to move on if you can’t carry on anymore.” Others suggested that she should have left her videos online, pointing out that algorithms could potentially work in her favor in the future.

This isn’t the first time Nalini has made headlines. Last year, she was involved in a heated online exchange with actor Swara Bhaskar over issues of vegetarianism and body image, further highlighting her presence in the public eye.