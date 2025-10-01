₹12,490 crore and counting: Shah Rukh Khan enters India’s billionaire elite in Hurun 2025

Shah Rukh Khan, 59, has officially entered the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 as India’s richest entertainer, debuting with a staggering net worth of ₹12,490 crore. The Bollywood icon’s wealth, powered by his production house Red Chillies Entertainment and ownership of Knight Riders Sports, has catapulted him into the billionaire club for the first time.

Advertisement

Related Articles

But King Khan isn’t alone. The list has, for the first time, formally recognised the financial might of India’s top entertainers — dubbing them “Silver Screen Titans.”

Juhi Chawla & family take second place among entertainers, with ₹7,790 crore in wealth, largely driven by their co-ownership in Knight Riders Sports, the IPL franchise that she shares with SRK. Their partnership off-screen appears just as lucrative as their decades-old on-screen camaraderie.

Next in line is Hrithik Roshan, who ranks third with ₹2,160 crore, largely due to the explosive success of his athleisure brand HRX, which has become a benchmark in celebrity-led consumer ventures.

Karan Yash Johar, the force behind Dharma Productions, follows at No. 4 with ₹1,880 crore, thanks to his wide portfolio of film and streaming productions, brand endorsements, and equity stakes in media ventures.

Advertisement

Rounding out the top five is cinematic legend Amitabh Bachchan & family, with a net worth of ₹1,630 crore. His decades-long brand value, smart investments, and equity in various businesses continue to pay dividends.

The inclusion of these five in the rich list signals a shift in how India views the economic weight of the entertainment industry. Their cumulative wealth, totaling over ₹25,000 crore, demonstrates how Bollywood has evolved from stardom to serious financial clout.

SRK’s ranking puts him ahead of even several startup unicorn founders and industrialists. He is now not only Bollywood’s reigning star but also its wealthiest brand — a testament to his strategic diversification from films to ownership in sports, production, and digital media.

Advertisement

This year’s list reflects a growing trend of self-made wealth, with 66% of all entrants building their fortunes from scratch — a club that all five Bollywood names proudly belong to.