 ₹1.34 lakh for iPhone 17 Pro? Analyst breaks down why India pays the most

Despite ‘Make in India’ initiatives, most high-end iPhones are still imported, triggering full import levies.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2025 1:08 PM IST
India pays the highest price for the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) at ₹1,34,900—up to ₹50,000 more than in countries like the US, Japan, or Singapore, according to a LinkedIn post by research analyst Sujay U.

The post compares Indian pricing with:

⦁    USA: ₹96,900
⦁    Japan: ₹85,600
⦁    Singapore: ₹91,200
⦁    UAE: ₹98,200

Despite Apple counting India as one of its fastest-growing markets, Indian consumers shoulder the world’s steepest price tag for the same device. Sujay outlines four reasons behind the premium:

Import duties & GST: India imposes high taxes on imported electronics, directly inflating retail prices.

Lack of large-scale local manufacturing: Despite ‘Make in India’ initiatives, most high-end iPhones are still imported, triggering full import levies.

Luxury positioning: Apple treats India as an aspirational market, pricing products for exclusivity, not affordability.

Currency depreciation: A weaker rupee versus the US dollar worsens the price disparity.

“The irony is that India is one of Apple’s fastest-growing markets, but Indians end up paying the steepest price globally,” Sujay wrote.

He says the pricing gap reflects deeper structural challenges: policy loopholes, tax-heavy import frameworks, and underdeveloped local manufacturing. His final question hits hard: “Shouldn’t a country with such a huge youth population and smartphone demand get better pricing power?”

Published on: Oct 1, 2025 12:59 PM IST
