₹49,000 a month for 12-hour shifts? Viral video of Indian worker's life in Dubai triggers debate

A viral Instagram video featuring an Indian migrant working as a garbage collector in Dubai has ignited a conversation online about migrant labour, wages, and the realities of life abroad. While many viewers praised the young man's determination and positive attitude, others questioned whether the earnings justify the demanding work schedule.

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Content creator Jagdish Chawla recently shared a video introducing Abhishek Singh, a young man from Punjab who moved to Dubai less than a year ago and now works in the city's waste collection sector.

“Today I met Abhishek Singh from Punjab, India, who works in garbage collection in Dubai. He has been doing this job for around 7-8 months. Before coming to Dubai, he was studying in India. He got this opportunity through his brother, who was already working with the same company,” Chawla wrote.

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The creator also shed light on the working conditions faced by many employees in the sector.

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“Abhishek shared that workers in this field usually work around 11-12 hours a day. The average salary is around 2,000 AED, while he currently earns between 1,800-1,900 AED depending on the work. The company provides accommodation, while food expenses are managed personally.”

According to the video, Singh works roughly 12 hours daily and takes home nearly ₹49,000 a month. Despite the physically demanding nature of the job, he appeared cheerful while speaking about his experience.

Chawla said Singh had a simple message for people back home.

“Keep working hard and keep moving forward, no matter what challenges come your way,” adding, “This is one of those moments that reminds us of the hardworking people who help keep Dubai clean every single day.”

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The video quickly gained attention on social media, with users offering mixed reactions.

While several people applauded Singh's work ethic and willingness to take up a challenging job overseas, others felt the salary was too low for the long working hours involved.

One user said, "It's a very low salary in rupees for a 12-hour job."

Another user wrote, "If he's earning in dirhams, he's also spending in dirhams. Tell us how much he's actually saving after expenses, then we can judge."

A third user commented, "This is the reality. People are still working extremely hard for such low pay. Getting a salary on the first day of the month isn't what matters; earning wages that match their skills is more important."

Meanwhile, another user praised Singh's determination and said that migrant workers like him deserve recognition for taking on demanding jobs and contributing to the city's daily functioning.