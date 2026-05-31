Speeding in Switzerland? Here's how much it can cost you

An Indian tourist's post about receiving a traffic violation notice from Switzerland nearly a year after returning home has drawn attention to the country's strict speeding laws and the hefty penalties that can follow.

"Has anyone here received a traffic violation fine from Switzerland months after returning from a vacation? We just received a challan of almost ₹1 lakh, nearly a year after our trip. We’re trying to understand if there’s any way to appeal, reduce, or get it waived," the traveller wrote on Saturday.

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Has anyone here received a traffic violation fine from Switzerland months after returning from a vacation?



We just received a challan of almost ₹1 lakh, nearly a year after our trip. We’re trying to understand if there’s any way to appeal, reduce, or get it waived. — Poan Sapdi (@Poan__Sapdi) May 30, 2026

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In a follow-up post, the person said the amount was even higher than initially thought. "We just realised it’s actually more than that, 😭😭1.5 lakhs in total...the payment details are in the letters we received from the Ministry of External Affairs."

The post prompted responses from other travellers who said they had also received speeding tickets after returning from Europe.

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Soumendra Jena, another traveller, said he received three separate notices a few months after his trip.

"I received three tickets, each costing 200–300 euros, about three or four months after returning from Switzerland, not a year later. The worst part was that online payment wasn’t possible; the only option was a SWIFT transfer, which wasted a lot of time. Most of my tickets were issued at the Austrian border, not directly from Switzerland," he said.

Here's how much speeding in Switzerland will cost you

Switzerland imposes fines based on how much a driver exceeds the speed limit and where the violation occurs.

For speeds up to 5 km/h above the limit, fines range from 20 Swiss francs on motorways to 40 Swiss francs in built-up and non-built-up areas. At an exchange rate of 1 Swiss franc = ₹121.79, that works out to roughly ₹2,436-₹4,872.

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In Switzerland, speeding fines escalate quickly. Driving just 1-5 km/h above the limit can cost up to ₹4,872. At 11-15 km/h over the limit, penalties can reach about ₹30,448.

On motorways, driving 21-25 km/h above the limit attracts a fine of CHF (about ₹31,665). Beyond certain thresholds, motorists face court summons, substantially higher fines and other penalties.

According to Switzerland's Federal Roads Office, drivers who receive a summons should generally expect a fine of at least 400 Swiss francs, with higher penalties possible depending on the severity of the offence.

The consequences become far more severe for what Switzerland classifies as excessive speeding: 40 km/h or more above the limit in built-up areas, 60 km/h or more outside built-up areas, and 80 km/h or more on motorways.

Such offences can lead to substantial monetary penalties, prison sentences of one to four years, a driving ban of at least two years, mandatory traffic psychology assessments before licence reinstatement, and even vehicle confiscation.

The cases shared online underscore how traffic violations committed during overseas trips can result in penalties being delivered long after travellers have returned home, particularly in countries with strict road enforcement regimes.

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(Conversion based on CHF 1 = ₹121.79)