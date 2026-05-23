From wars in West Asia and global inflation fears to slowing urban infrastructure and rising cost-of-living pressures, several factors would normally trigger caution in the housing market. But in India’s biggest cities, real estate prices appear to be moving in the opposite direction.

Luxury apartments continue to command staggering valuations, with little sign of a correction — and Bengaluru’s latest viral property listing is becoming the newest symbol of that disconnect.

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A luxury 3BHK apartment in Bengaluru’s upscale Benson Town-Millers Road belt has sparked a fierce online debate after being listed for a whopping ₹6.5 crore. The fully furnished apartment, spread across nearly 2,850 square feet, comes with servant quarters, two parking spots, a swimming pool and children’s play area — but it’s the price tag that has stunned social media users.

The listing first surfaced on Reddit, where users questioned how apartments in Indian metros continue to get more expensive despite concerns around inflation, layoffs in the tech sector, traffic congestion and worsening civic infrastructure. One viral comment summed up the mood online: “No matter how much I work, I’ll never be able to afford it.”

What makes the debate sharper is the broader economic backdrop.

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Over the past year, global markets have faced uncertainty driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, fears of energy price spikes, inflationary pressures and volatility in financial markets. Yet India’s premium real estate segment has largely remained insulated.

In cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram and Hyderabad, luxury housing prices have continued to climb, fuelled by wealthy investors, startup founders, senior tech executives and NRI money flowing back into Indian property markets.

Real estate experts say the Benson Town-Millers Road corridor represents a classic “scarcity market.” Located close to Bengaluru’s cantonment zone and central business district, the neighbourhood has limited land availability, low-density layouts and strong legacy value. According to local brokers quoted in reports, apartment prices in the locality are now hovering near ₹20,000 per square foot.

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Still, many online users argue that the pricing boom feels detached from every day reality.

Several discussions point to a widening gap between salaries and housing costs, especially for middle-class professionals. Others claim developers and investors continue to push aspirational pricing because demand at the top end of the market remains strong, even if affordability is worsening for ordinary buyers.

Some users also argued that India’s real estate market behaves differently from global markets because supply in premium urban pockets remains tightly controlled, while wealthy buyers often treat property as a long-term asset rather than a short-term investment vulnerable to market shocks.