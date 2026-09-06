₹63 lakh in a month: This London techie earned from side streams without burning out

In that month, brand collaborations accounted for the largest chunk at £25,102 (nearly ₹27 lakh), followed by user-generated content (UGC) work at around £10,000 (nearly ₹11 lakh), public speaking and workshops at £9,500 (nearly ₹10.5 lakh), and consulting at about £5,000 (nearly ₹6 lakh). Affiliate marketing contributed a smaller £12 (₹1316).

How she did it without burning out

Mishra said most of her extra income came from content creation, the Lady Shri Ram College graduate has over 2.2 lakh followers on Instagram. Working in a senior role at a fintech firm, Mishra said her side income is the result of long-term positioning rather than from making money just once.

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She has reportedly leveraged existing professional expertise and audience trust to offer paid newsletters, consulting, speaking engagements and workshops, while also creating UGC and partnering with brands for campaigns.

Social media reactions

Her video drew many appreciative comments on Instagram. “I have been reading your emails since a while and you are absolutely amazing at it, it gives so much of food for thought and clarity to work upon,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“Are these payments for the year or last month. We need transparency like this,” another asked. Aditi Mishra replied that this is the amount of money she earned in just a month.