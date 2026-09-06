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₹63 lakh in a month: This London techie earned from side streams without burning out

₹63 lakh in a month: This London techie earned from side streams without burning out

In her Instagram video, Aditi Mishra, who describes herself as a “full-time corporate girl” and “part-time content creator”, said the money did not come from her salary but from multiple skills-based revenue channels she built alongside her main role.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 6, 2026 2:49 PM IST
₹63 lakh in a month: This London techie earned from side streams without burning outAditi Mishra, explained that the massive income did not come from her job but from investments (Instagram/@byaditimishra)

Aditi Mishra, a London-based Indian professional, has sparked widespread discussion after revealing she earned about £50,102 (nearly ₹63 lakh) in a single month from side-income streams — without quitting her 60-plus-hour-a-week corporate job.

In her Instagram video, Aditi Mishra, who describes herself as a “full-time corporate girl” and “part-time content creator”, said the money did not come from her salary but from multiple skills-based revenue channels she built alongside her main role.

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In that month, brand collaborations accounted for the largest chunk at £25,102 (nearly ₹27 lakh), followed by user-generated content (UGC) work at around £10,000 (nearly ₹11 lakh), public speaking and workshops at £9,500 (nearly ₹10.5 lakh), and consulting at about £5,000 (nearly ₹6 lakh). Affiliate marketing contributed a smaller £12 (₹1316).

How she did it without burning out

Mishra said most of her extra income came from content creation, the Lady Shri Ram College graduate has over 2.2 lakh followers on Instagram. Working in a senior role at a fintech firm, Mishra said her side income is the result of long-term positioning rather than from making money just once.

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She has reportedly leveraged existing professional expertise and audience trust to offer paid newsletters, consulting, speaking engagements and workshops, while also creating UGC and partnering with brands for campaigns.

Social media reactions

Her video drew many appreciative comments on Instagram. “I have been reading your emails since a while and you are absolutely amazing at it, it gives so much of food for thought and clarity to work upon,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“Are these payments for the year or last month. We need transparency like this,” another asked. Aditi Mishra replied that this is the amount of money she earned in just a month.

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Published on: Sep 6, 2026 2:49 PM IST
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