₹8 lakh spent, ₹0 earned: YouTuber Nalini Unagar quits in frustration. How does YouTube work?

Nalini Unagar, an Indian YouTuber behind the channel “Nalini’s Kitchen Recipe,” called it quits from YouTube after three years of unsuccessful attempts to turn her passion into profit.

In a series of posts on X, Unagar revealed that she had invested ₹8 lakh into her channel but earned no financial returns. “I failed in my YouTube career, so I’m selling all my kitchen accessories and studio equipment,” she wrote. “I invested approximately ₹8 lakhs for building a kitchen, buying studio equipment, and promotions. The return? ₹0.”

Over three years, Unagar created 250 videos and amassed 2,450 subscribers. Despite her efforts, she struggled with YouTube’s algorithm, which she claimed favored certain creators and types of content.

“YouTube gave me nothing. It feels like the platform is biased, leaving others without recognition despite hard work,” she said.

How Does One Make Money on YouTube?



YouTube’s earning potential depends on multiple factors:

Ad Revenue

YouTube pays Indian creators about ₹53.46 per 1,000 views.

For 1 million views, a creator can earn around ₹53,460.

Certain niches offer higher rates:

Tech reviews: ₹75-₹375 per 1,000 views.

Beauty and fashion: ₹60-₹262.50 per 1,000 views.

Gaming: ₹37.50-₹300 per 1,000 views.

Audience Demographics

Views from countries like the U.S. or U.K. earn more than those from India.



Engagement

Higher likes, comments, and shares can boost a video’s earnings.



Additional Revenue Streams

Affiliate marketing, sponsored content, merchandise sales, and channel memberships are common ways creators supplement ad revenue.



Top Earners

Big names like Bhuvan Bam and Amit Bhadana earn between ₹11.6 lakh to ₹1.7 crore monthly, while the average Indian creator earns ₹4.17 lakh annually.



Costs of Running a YouTube Channel

Starting a YouTube channel can be inexpensive but scaling up often requires significant investment.

Basic Setup

Smartphone with a decent camera and basic editing tools.

Estimated cost: ₹15,000-₹20,000.

Professional Setup

Camera: DSLR or mirrorless camera for better video quality.

Microphone: Essential for clear audio.

Lighting: Enhances video aesthetics.

Editing Software: Tools like Adobe Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro.

Computer: A high-performance PC or laptop for editing.

Total estimated cost: ₹50,000 to several lakhs.

Additional Costs

Marketing and promotions.

Props or custom sets for specific content.

Travel expenses for niches like travel vlogging.

Unagar’s ₹8 lakh investment included a professional kitchen setup, studio equipment, and promotional expenses—none of which led to sustainable income.

Challenges of Monetization

Earning money on YouTube isn’t guaranteed. To join the YouTube Partner Program, creators must have at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours in the past year. Even then, low views, unengaging content, or niches with limited ad rates can hinder earnings.

Unagar’s experience also highlights the risks of relying solely on YouTube as a career. “Your shop can shut down before you even wake up the next day,” she said, referring to the platform’s unpredictable algorithms.

How does one navigate a 'bias'?

To succeed on YouTube, creators must prioritize producing high-quality, engaging content that delivers value to their audience while remaining relevant and timely. Compelling titles, accurate thumbnails, and optimized metadata, such as keyword-rich descriptions and appropriate hashtags, improve searchability and recommendations. Viewer engagement is key, so asking questions, responding to comments, and using features like cards and end screens can boost interaction.

Experimenting with diverse content types, from YouTube Shorts to binge-worthy playlists, helps appeal to both audiences and the platform's algorithm. Consistency is vital—maintain a regular upload schedule and test posting times for maximum impact. Creators should leverage social media and collaborations to reach wider audiences while using YouTube Analytics to refine their strategies based on performance metrics and audience behavior.

Staying informed about YouTube’s policies and features through official channels and creator communities ensures adaptability in a constantly evolving ecosystem.