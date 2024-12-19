₹8 lakh spent, ₹0 earned: YouTuber Nalini Unagar quits in frustration. How does YouTube work?

Nalini Unagar, an Indian YouTuber behind the channel “Nalini’s Kitchen Recipe,” called it quits from YouTube after three years of unsuccessful attempts to turn her passion into profit.
In a series of posts on X, Unagar revealed that she had invested ₹8 lakh into her channel but earned no financial returns. “I failed in my YouTube career, so I’m selling all my kitchen accessories and studio equipment,” she wrote. “I invested approximately ₹8 lakhs for building a kitchen, buying studio equipment, and promotions. The return? ₹0.”
Over three years, Unagar created 250 videos and amassed 2,450 subscribers. Despite her efforts, she struggled with YouTube’s algorithm, which she claimed favored certain creators and types of content.
“YouTube gave me nothing. It feels like the platform is biased, leaving others without recognition despite hard work,” she said.
How Does One Make Money on YouTube?
YouTube’s earning potential depends on multiple factors:
Ad Revenue
Audience Demographics
Views from countries like the U.S. or U.K. earn more than those from India.
Engagement
Higher likes, comments, and shares can boost a video’s earnings.
Additional Revenue Streams
Affiliate marketing, sponsored content, merchandise sales, and channel memberships are common ways creators supplement ad revenue.
Top Earners
Big names like Bhuvan Bam and Amit Bhadana earn between ₹11.6 lakh to ₹1.7 crore monthly, while the average Indian creator earns ₹4.17 lakh annually.
Costs of Running a YouTube Channel
Starting a YouTube channel can be inexpensive but scaling up often requires significant investment.
Basic Setup
Professional Setup
Additional Costs
Challenges of Monetization
Earning money on YouTube isn’t guaranteed. To join the YouTube Partner Program, creators must have at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours in the past year. Even then, low views, unengaging content, or niches with limited ad rates can hinder earnings.
Unagar’s experience also highlights the risks of relying solely on YouTube as a career. “Your shop can shut down before you even wake up the next day,” she said, referring to the platform’s unpredictable algorithms.
How does one navigate a 'bias'?
To succeed on YouTube, creators must prioritize producing high-quality, engaging content that delivers value to their audience while remaining relevant and timely. Compelling titles, accurate thumbnails, and optimized metadata, such as keyword-rich descriptions and appropriate hashtags, improve searchability and recommendations. Viewer engagement is key, so asking questions, responding to comments, and using features like cards and end screens can boost interaction.
Experimenting with diverse content types, from YouTube Shorts to binge-worthy playlists, helps appeal to both audiences and the platform's algorithm. Consistency is vital—maintain a regular upload schedule and test posting times for maximum impact. Creators should leverage social media and collaborations to reach wider audiences while using YouTube Analytics to refine their strategies based on performance metrics and audience behavior.
Staying informed about YouTube’s policies and features through official channels and creator communities ensures adaptability in a constantly evolving ecosystem.
