RSS' swanky headquarters spans over 5-lakh sq ft, gets auditorium named after Ashok Singhal. Details here

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological progenitor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has completed the reconstruction of its Keshav Kunj office at a cost of ₹150 crore at Jhandewala in Delhi, featuring three 12-storey towers. The RSS office has 5 lakh square feet of space for office and residential purposes, and other activities of the Sangh.

Funded by contributions from over 75,000 donors, the project includes modern facilities like auditoriums, a library, and solar power, marking a significant organisational milestone. For the past 8 years, the RSS was functioning out of the Udaseen Ashram in Jhandewala.

Here are the key highlights:

1. Facility Details: The new Keshav Kunj office spans 3.75 acres with three 12-storey towers—Sadhna, Prerna, and Archana—housing around 300 rooms and offices. A statue of the RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar has also been installed between the Prerna and Archana towers.

2. Funding and Support: This extensive project was funded by contributions from over 75,000 supporters in favour of the organisation's Hindutva ideology.

3. Architectural Design: Designed by Gujarat-based architect Anup Dave, the complex blends modern and traditional architectural elements.

4. Architect, builder involved: The headquarters has been designed by Gujarat-based architect Anup Dave and the builder involved is the Delhi-based Auspicious Constructions. Dave has previously been associated with the projects of the Gujarat government while Auspicious Constructions largely builds malls, business complexes, and parking complexes.

5. State-of-the-Art Facilities: Features include an auditorium named after Ashok Singhal seating 463, another hall for 650 members, a library with 8,500 books, and a health clinic with a five-bed hospital and pathology lab.

6. Energy and Fitness: Solar power installations cater to part of its electricity needs. Additionally, modern exercise equipment and a yoga room are provided to emphasise physical fitness.

7. Project Timeline: Initiated in November 2016 by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the project faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taking over eight years to complete.

8. Recommencement of Activities: The office now serves as a central hub, with the upcoming 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha' scheduled in Bengaluru from March 21 to March 23, expected to draw around 1,500 attendees.

9. Significance: The revamped office symbolises RSS's commitment to growth and efficiency, enhancing its operational capabilities and solidifying its strategic influence within India's socio-political framework.