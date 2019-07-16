Hassle-free commute from South Delhi to IGI! Delhi CM Kejriwal inaugurates Rao Tula Ram flyover

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday inaugurated the 2.7-km long Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover, which will make travelling from South Delhi and Noida towards IGI airport much easier. After opening the flyover, Kejriwal congratulated Delhi residents. "Congratulations Delhiites. Overcoming all hurdles our govt finally succeeds in opening the RTR flyover from today," tweeted the Delhi Chief Minister.

Congratulations Delhiites Overcoming all hurdles your govt finally succeeds in opening the RTR flyover from today. No more traffic jams on your way to the airport. - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 16, 2019

Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal interacted with the Press-Media after inaugurating the Rao Tula Ram Flyover. Watch here: pic.twitter.com/qEqOIP5vLA - AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 16, 2019

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari also compared the time taken to construct the RTR flyover with the 15 months taken to build the 8.7-km Nizammuddin Bridge on the Delhi-UP border. "RTR Flyover just 2.7Kms stretch made in 5 years by Delhi Govt is set to open today. This has been a nightmare each day for commuters. 8.7 Kms stretch of NH24 Nizamuddin bridge-DelhiUP border completed and inaugurated by narendramodi Ji in 15 months," he tweeted.

RTR Flyover just 2.7Kms stretch made in 5years by Delhi Govt is set to open today. This has been a nightmare each day for commuters 8.7 Kms stretch of NH24 Nizamuddin bridge-DelhiUP border completed and inaugurated by @narendramodi Ji in 15months#DelhiWantsBJP #goodgovernance pic.twitter.com/x6eUECs7p3 - Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) July 16, 2019

The newly-constructed flyover branches out of the Munirka flyover and ends before Army Research and Referral Hospital near Subroto Park close to National Highway-8.

The RTR flyover is constructed at a cost of around Rs 310 crore and is expected to ease the traffic flow thereby relieving hassled commuters from South Delhi areas like Hauz Khas, Greater Kailash and Munirka who will now be able to ditch the already choked Outer Ring Road to reach the IGI Airport.

The construction of the elevated road was started in November 2014. It was to be completed by November 2016 but missed several deadlines.

As per the PWD, a safety audit of the flyover was concluded last week. The government department's officials said that they had dispatched a file regarding the inauguration of the RTR flyover to the Chief Minister Office (CMO) earlier this month. The CMO then conveyed it to the PWD last week that the Chief Minister would inaugurate the flyover on July 16.