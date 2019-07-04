Delhi Weather Update: Rain in Delhi-NCR brings relief from scorching heat

The prolonged wait for monsoon has finally ended as Delhi-NCR saw slight rain showers on Thursday. With rains in the Delhi-NCR region, the temperature has dipped bringing relief from scorching heat. According to the city forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in Delhi will be cloudy and the city will witness slight rain showers till July 8. The weatherman has also predicted heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR region from July 9, 2019.

The Met Department has said that the south-west monsoon has "further advanced" into the whole of Delhi, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. As Delhi rains have brought the temperature in Delhi down, people expressed their elation on Social media over the rain showers in Delhi.

It may be noted that the Weather department on Wednesday said that the monsoon rains will reach Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi in the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, the conditions are becoming favourable for the further advancement of South-west monsoon in the remaining parts of North-Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during next the 48 hours, as per the IMD release.

"Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and is currently passing through Dwarka, Deesa, Udaipur, Kota, Gwalior, Shahjahanpur, Najibabad and Mandi", added the IMD release.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

