Delhi-Noida commuters can now only use 4 lanes on DND flyway; here's why

The authorities have started increasing security arrangements before the commencement of Lok Sabha elections in April. To manage traffic better at border areas, the Noida traffic police has decided to keep only four of total five lanes open for vehicles coming from Delhi towards Noida, reported The Times of India. There are total eight lanes for incoming and outgoing of vehicles on the DND flyway but only five of them are used going towards Noida.

Those going from Noida towards Delhi will, however, be able to use all eight lanes. Following a successful trial run, the traffic police have now changed position of two U-turns for people coming from either side. After making these changes, people coming from Delhi will be able to use only three lanes, excluding a lane for two-wheelers. The Delhi commuters looking to turn back from the DND toll plaza can do so by taking U-turn 50 metres before the toll plaza.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court this month issued a notice to private firm Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd (NTBCL) on a plea filed by Noida authority challenging the ongoing arbitral proceedings between them on collection of toll on the DND flyway connecting Delhi and Noida.

The Noida authority had filed an interim application in a pending appeal filed by NTBCL, which was running the DND flyway, in the apex court against the Allahabad High Court's order. The high court had asked NTBCL to stop collecting toll from commuters plying on the DND flyway.

Edited by Manoj Sharma