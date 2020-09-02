'Sad to hear passing of former President,' Trump condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee

US President Donald Trump has extended his condolence over the demise of Pranab Mukherjee, saying, "saddened to learn of the passing of India's former President, Pranab Mukherjee".



I was saddened to learn of the passing of India's former President, Pranab Mukherjee. I send my condolences to his family and the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader. Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020 Several other prominent US leaders and organisations also condoled Mukherjee's death, saying he will go down in history among India's most distinguished statesmen and scholars. Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement, "Saddened to hear of the passing of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, whose visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing the United States and India closer together. We extend our deepest condolences to people of India during this difficult time". Condoling Mukherjee's demise, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, tweeted, "President Shri Pranab Mukherjee was a devout public servant who believed deeply in the importance of our two nations tackling global challenges together. Jill and I are saddened to hear of his passing - our prayers go out to his loved ones and the Indian people". President Shri Pranab Mukherjee was a devout public servant who believed deeply in the importance of our two nations tackling global challenges together. Jill and I are saddened to hear of his passing our prayers go out to his loved ones and the Indian people. pic.twitter.com/SJfaDEKjGi Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 1, 2020

The US India Business Council said with Mukherjee's death, India lost an incredible statesman. He was a long-time supporter of the US-India partnership, it tweeted.

In a statement, the Indian Overseas Congress, USA, expressed deep sorrow and condolences on the demise of Mukherjee.

"He was a quintessential congressman, formidable leader and a great parliamentarian, said George Abraham, vice-chairman of the IOC, USA.

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi at the age of 84. The 13th President of India was cremated on Tuesday with full state honours at the Lodhi road electric crematorium. Pranab Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, in August last year.

