Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai police questions owner of motorcycle used in firing

Mumbai police are questioning the owner of the motorcycle that was allegedly used by unidentified persons in the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house in suburban Bandra, an official said on Monday.

According to the official, the motorcycle, which was abandoned near Mount Mary Church, a little over a kilometre from the actor's house, was registered in the name of a man living in the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai. The two-wheeler was recently sold to someone else, assistant commissioner of police Panvel Ashok Rajput said.

Four rounds were fired outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am on Sunday. Both the persons involved then fled from the spot.

In a probe it was revealed that the abandoned two-wheeler was registered in the name of a person residing in Panvel, and a team from the crime branch went there and brought the vehicle owner and two others for questioning, the official added.

The police officials also discovered that the suspects abandoned the vehicle near the church, walked some distance and took an autorickshaw to Bandra railway station where they boarded a train towards Borivali. However, they alighted at Santacruz railway station and walked out.

The police are questioning several other persons and recording their statements, he said, adding that the CCTV footage from the area is also being examined. A dozen teams have been formed by the police that are been sent to Bihar, Rajasthan and Delhi.

"So far, we have not arrested or detained anybody in the case, but our inquiry is going on with several people," Rajput said.

First information report (FIR) has been registered against an “unidentified person” under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.