Satpura Bhawan fire: Four-member panel formed to probe fire at the govt building

The massive fire that broke out in a six-storey government building in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has now been contained, officials informed on Tuesday morning.

The building, the Satpura Bhawan, caught fire at 4 pm on Monday, with its origin roughly traced to the third floor. The fire then quickly reached all the way up to the sixth floor, India Today reported.

Fire-fighting officials were immediately notified, who then were involved in a 12-hour operation that involved special units from Indore, BHEL, oil facilities, as well as fire services teams from the Airport Authority and tenders from the Army. The Air Force was also sought after for help in the operation, but their helicopters weren’t needed in the end, the Bhopal Police Commissioner said.

“The fire has been brought under control. All agencies including CISF, Army came together to douse the fire and it has been controlled,” Bhopal District Collector Ashish Singh said.

As per Bhopal Municipal Corporation’ Fire Officer Ramesh Neel, damage was reflected in furniture and other documents in the building. The building was completely charred, emanating smoke even after the fire had been dealt with, DC Ashish Singh informed.

Despite the severe damage on property, no casualties were reported as the tenants were evacuated safely before the fire consumed the building, an official revealed.

While the officials know that the fire originated on the third floor, its cause remains unknown as of now. However, based on preliminary investigations, an air conditioning unit is believed to be the likely suspect. A blast in the AC unit may have caused the fire, but the administration is yet to confirm.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has formed a four-member committee to probe into the incident. The team consists of ACS Home Rajesh Rajoura, PS Urban Neeraj Mandloi, PS PWD Sukhbir Singh and ADG Fire.

The CM had also reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah about the fire. The PM assured Singh of all possible help.