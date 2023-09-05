'Saved Rs 40,000 per month': Software engineer shares his experience of moving to Hyderabad from Bengaluru

A Bengaluru software engineer, Prudhvi Reddy, claims he saves Rs 40,000 monthly after moving to Hyderabad. Reddy took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal that a family of four can easily live with that amount of money.

While sharing his experience, he said that he was able to save so much money because the cost of living in Hyderabad is much lower than in Bengaluru. He also said that he was able to find a better apartment in Hyderabad for a lower rent.

“Moved from Bangalore to #Hyderabad. Saved 40k per month expenses. One family can live peacefully with that money,” Reddy wrote on X.

He further mentioned how living alone has no point when family values are similar. “Not seeing any point of living alone when my values match with my family’s.”

Reddy's post has gone viral, with huge likes and comments. Many people have commented on the post, saying that they are also planning to move to Hyderabad to save money.

“Living alone is overrated, you end up wasting too much time managing yourself I don't have to worry about anything else other than my work when I am at my home,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “You stole my thoughts, bro. You are completely correct.”

A third user questioned, “It doesn’t seem to add up. In which part of Bangalore did you stay? Now in which area of Hyderabad? How do you travel? Because metro/bus passes are relatively cheaper. Rent being cheap in Hyderabad is old saying.”

Reddy also responded to a question by a user. “Was that 40k rent alone?” To which he replied, “Rent + maintenance + water, electric bills + food”.

The cost of living in Hyderabad is indeed much lower than in Bengaluru. According to a recent survey, the cost of living in Hyderabad is about 30% lower than in Bengaluru. This means that a person can save a significant amount of money by moving to Hyderabad.