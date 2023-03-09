SBI CBO final result 2022 declared; check all the details here

State Bank of India (SBI) Circle Based Officer (CBO) final result for the year 2022 has been declared by the SBI. Applicants who took the written exam and were a part of the interview process can check their results on SBI's official website (sbi.co.in).

On December 4, 2022, a written exam was conducted, and the results were declared on January 30, 2023. The call letter for the interview was released on February 3 and was accessible until February 17, 2023. The interviews took place in February 2023.

Candidates can access the official website to view their results by following these easy steps:

Firstly, candidates must visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on the careers link, and a new page will appear.

On this new page, click on SBI CBO Final Result 2022 link.

A PDF file will open where candidates must check their roll numbers.

Download that PDF page and you can check your result.

The registration process started on October 18 and got ended on November 7, 2022. 1422 positions for Circle Based Officers will be filled by this recruitment drive.

Candidates can visit SBI's official website for further information on the same.

Every year thousands of candidates prepare and appear in this examination as the State Bank of India provides candidates chosen for the position of CBO with a competitive and comprehensive compensation package. For the candidates who get selected for the SBI CBO position, their salary and other allowances are provided in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission.

