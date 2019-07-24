SBI Clerk Result 2019: SBI announces clerk prelims result; here's you can download PDF on sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Result 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced SBI clerk prelim result 2019. State Bank of India, which is the largest public sector bank in the country, will hold the main SBI clerk exam 2019 on August 10. Those who have cleared the SBI clerk prelim exam will be eligible for the main exam. The SBI Clerk Prelim exam, which was a computer-based test, was conducted on June 22 and June 23. All the details regarding recruitment, including notice, interview schedule, the final result will be published only on sbi.co.in/careers and bank.sbi/careers.

SBI Clerk Result 2019: Here's how to check SBI Clerk Result 2019

How to download SBI Clerk 2019 result:

Visit SBI's official website- sbi.co.in

Click on SBI Clerk result link

A login window will pop up

Login to the portal with your details

Enter your roll number, registration number and other necessary information

Your SBI Clerk 2019 result will be shown on the screen.

Download the SBI result and take a print out for future reference.

The SBI Clerk 2019 exam is being conducted for a total of 8693 vacancies (including special recruitment drive.) Meanwhile, the SBI has also issued a warning, asking candidates to be aware of fake websites. "It has been reported to us that some fraudsters have hosted web sites making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI," the bank said.

The SBI statement said that the bank never publishes names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website. "Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post," the bank added.

