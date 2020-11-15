SBI PO 2020 exam: SBI to recruit 2,000 probationary officers; check out how to apply, eligibility, salary details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for 2,000 posts of probationary officers (PO). The application process opened on November 14 and will go on till December 4. The notification regarding SBI PO 2020 recruitment was released on November 13. The selection process will comprise three rounds - prelims, main and final interview. Those selected for the posts will have to sign a two-year bond. Only eligible candidates must apply via online mode as no other mode of application is applicable.

Age Limit: Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2020. The relaxation of upper age is allowed in categories including scheduled caste/scheduled tribe (SC/ST) (5 years); other backward classes (3 years); persons with disabilities (PWD) (up to 15 years); ex-servicemen (5 years); and persons ordinarily domiciled in J&K from 1980-89 (5 years).

Education qualification: Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government. Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before eligibility date as given in the related advertisement.

Candidates with integrated dual degree certificates should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before the eligibility date as given in the related advertisement. The date of passing the eligibility examination will be the date appearing on the mark-sheet or provisional certificate issued by the university/institute.

SBI PO Vacancies category-wise

General- 810

SC- 300

ST- 150

OBC- 540

EWS- 200

Total - 2000

SBI PO 2020 exams

Prelims exam: December 31, 2020, and January 2, 4 and 5.

Mains exam: January 29, 2021

Application fee for SBI PO 2020 exam:

General/ OBC category: Rs 750

SC/ST: Zero

Exam pattern SBI PO 2020 exam

Prelims: English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

Salary: The basic pay for SBI POs is Rs 27,620, with four advance increments. Other benefits like DA, CCA, and HRD will also be provided.

How to apply

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the bank's website statebankofindia.com or sbi.co.in. After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card/credit card/internet Banking during specified dates given in the respective advertisement.

