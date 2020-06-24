SBI SO recruitment 2020: Check job vacancies, eligibility criteria, salary; all you need to know

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced job vacancies for specialist cadre officers. According to the official notification, positions across 20 categories are up for grabs. There are a total of 444 vacancies. Aspirants can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the centralised bank- sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is July 13.

Details of vacancies:

Relationship Manager - 48 vacancies Head (Product, Investment & Research) - 1 vacancy Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics) - 1 vacancy Investment Officer - 09 vacancies Project Development Manager (Technology) - 1 vacancy Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - 3 vacancies Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 1 vacancy Chief Manager (Special situation Team) -3 vacancies Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing) -3 vacancies Product Manager -6 vacancies Manager (Data Analyst) -2 vacancies Manager (Digital Marketing) -1 vacancy Faculty-3 vacancies SME Credit Analyst -20 vacancies Deputy Manager (IS Audit)-8 vacancies Banking Supervisory Specialist - 01 vacancy Manager-Anytime Channel -1 vacancy Executive (FI & MM) - 241 vacancies Sr Executive (Social Banking & CSR - 85 vacancies Sr Executive -6 vacancies

SBI SO recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who wish to apply should be between 25 and 35 years of age. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020. A candidate should have completed CA/ MBA (finance)/PGDM (finance)/PGDBM (finance) or any equivalent postgraduation degree from a recognised university or college.

SBI SO recruitment 2020: Selection criteria

Candidates have to appear for the written exam and an interview .The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the bank. In case more than one candidate scores the same marks, then older candidate will be given preference.

SBI SO recruitment 2020: Application fee

The SBI SO recruitment 2020 examination's application fee is Rs 750 for candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS category. However, there will be no application fee would be charged for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Tribe or PWD.

SBI SO recruitment 2020: Salary

The initial salary will be in the range of Rs 42,020 to Rs 51,490. The selected candidates will also be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund, LFC, Medical Facility etc, as per rules.