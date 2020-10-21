SBI Clerk prelims results 2020 announced on sbi.co.in; check full details here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced SBI Clerk preliminary exam result 2020 on its official website sbi.co.in.

SBI Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Preliminary Examination was held on February 22, 29, March 1, and 8, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the results were delayed.

Candidates who qualify the SBI Clerk prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk main exam.

The SBI will conduct the Junior Associates Main examination on October 31 (Saturday). The mains exam will include general English (40 marks), quantitative aptitude (50 marks), reasoning ability, and computer aptitude (60 marks), general/financial awareness (50 marks). Overall, there will be 190 questions with 200 marks. Candidates will be given two hours to complete the paper.

How to check SBI Clerk 2020 prelims result:

Step 1. Go to the SBI's official website--sbi.co.in/careers

Step 2. Click on the link for the SBI clerk prelims 2020 result appearing under the latest announcement section.

Step 3. Enter your registration number/roll number, date of birth/password

Step 4. Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download the result and take out its print out for future reference

This time, the total vacancy for SBI Junior Associates (Clerk) 2020 is 7,870.

